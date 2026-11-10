Anthropic IPO targets Nasdaq October 19 and 20 at $1T-$1.25T
Business
Anthropic is gearing up to go public on Nasdaq between October 19 and 20.
Even though Wall Street has been a bit wary about how much AI companies are really worth, Anthropic is moving ahead, just at a slightly lower valuation than first expected.
Instead of the rumored $2 trillion, it's now looking at around $1 trillion to $1.25 trillion.
Anthropic $33B Jan-Sep, OpenAI delays IPO
Despite all the market ups and downs, Anthropic pulled in an impressive $33 billion in revenue from January to September this year.
While Anthropic is taking its shot at the stock market, rival OpenAI has decided to hold off on its own initial public offering (IPO) for now.