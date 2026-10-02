Anthropic IPO warns of US risk, Dario Amodei urges slowdown
Anthropic, according to its IPO prospectus, is warning that negative attitudes from the US government could mess with its future.
Its prospectus also mentions big-picture worries about advanced AI and notes that CEO Dario Amodei recently called for slowing down development after some accounts of hacking activity by so-called rogue autonomous AI agents.
US agencies' actions worry investors
The company has had a rocky run with US agencies: in February, a presidential order paused federal use of Anthropic's models, and the Department of Defense designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk to national security.
The Commerce Department even put temporary export restrictions on some models (though those were lifted later).
Even though government deals are less than 1% of Anthropic's revenue, it admits these moves could hurt its reputation and make investors nervous.
As its filing puts it, "significant reputational harm, including adverse media coverage, public scrutiny, and negative perceptions among existing and prospective customers, partners, employees, and investors,".