Anthropic IPO warns of US risk, Dario Amodei urges slowdown

The company has had a rocky run with US agencies: in February, a presidential order paused federal use of Anthropic's models, and the Department of Defense designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk to national security.

The Commerce Department even put temporary export restrictions on some models (though those were lifted later).

Even though government deals are less than 1% of Anthropic's revenue, it admits these moves could hurt its reputation and make investors nervous.

As its filing puts it, "significant reputational harm, including adverse media coverage, public scrutiny, and negative perceptions among existing and prospective customers, partners, employees, and investors,".