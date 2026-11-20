Anthropic jumps 17.1% in Nasdaq debut as tech indexes slide
Anthropic just went public on the Nasdaq, closing its first day up 17.1% from its $83 IPO price.
Shares opened at $111.50 and finished at $97.17.
Even with this strong debut, the rest of the tech market had a rough day: big indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both dropped over 2%, and NVIDIA shares fell for a sixth straight session.
Analysts skeptical, Morningstar values Anthropic $92
Despite the hype around Anthropic, analysts aren't all convinced about where AI stocks are headed.
Gene Munster chalked up today's selloff to crowded positioning, not lost faith in AI itself.
Economist Mohamed El-Erian suggested some investors may have sold other tech shares just to buy into Anthropic.
For now, Morningstar values Anthropic at $92 per share, but some brokerages are still betting higher on its future.