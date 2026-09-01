Anthropic lands $35B NVIDIA-backed Lambda cloud deal for Claude AI
Business
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, just landed a massive $35 billion cloud deal with Lambda, which is backed by NVIDIA.
This partnership is all about bringing online NVIDIA capacity to meet growing demand for Anthropic's Claude AI.
The Wall Street Journal shared the scoop on Monday.
NVIDIA pauses AI cloud financing
NVIDIA has paused parts of its new AI cloud financing program after some NVIDIA employees expressed concerns to current and potential customers that the initiative could draw antitrust scrutiny.
Even so, NVIDIA isn't backing down: it's still focused on supporting big AI projects, like arranging billions in funding and backing OpenAI's data center plans.