Anthropic launches AI service, OpenAI seeks funding, shaking IT industry
Business
AI is taking over the IT world, with companies like Anthropic and OpenAI leading the charge.
Anthropic is launching a new AI service venture, and OpenAI is seeking funding for a similar setup, which is shaking up the industry.
Competition intensifies, pay-as-you-go pressures Indian firms
With these global players stepping in, competition is heating up fast.
Plus, there's a big shift from simple subscriptions to pay-as-you-go pricing, forcing Indian firms to rethink how they work and stay relevant.