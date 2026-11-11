Anthropic launches Australia retail IPO seeking up to $64.4B

Anthropic, the team behind chatbot Claude, just kicked off its retail IPO in Australia, letting everyday investors grab shares before the company heads to Nasdaq.

The offer runs until November 17 and could raise up to $64.4 billion, with shares priced between $70 and $78.

Big names like Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CommSec unit, the lead broker, and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, one of the participating brokers, are involved in the process.