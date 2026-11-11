Anthropic launches Australia retail IPO seeking up to $64.4B
Anthropic, the team behind chatbot Claude, just kicked off its retail IPO in Australia, letting everyday investors grab shares before the company heads to Nasdaq.
The offer runs until November 17 and could raise up to $64.4 billion, with shares priced between $70 and $78.
Big names like Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CommSec unit, the lead broker, and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, one of the participating brokers, are involved in the process.
Australia plans mandatory AI incident reporting
This IPO is happening right as Australia ramps up its artificial intelligence regulations after a recent security scare involving OpenAI and Medicare.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government would introduce mandatory reporting for certain AI-related incidents, and there is an AI safety regulator on the way.
The government also blocked a plan that would have let companies use copyrighted material for training AI without asking first.
Both Anthropic and OpenAI say they are on board with stricter data breach rules to keep things transparent in the fast-moving world of AI.