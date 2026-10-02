Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship for 1,000 paid nonprofit roles

Anthropic just rolled out the Claude Corps fellowship, a year-long, full-time program for early-career folks who want to use AI skills to make a difference in nonprofits.

If you're 18 or older and can work in the US you could snag one of 1,000 spots; the first cohort begins in October 2026, and later cohorts begin in January 2027 and August 2027.

Applications close July 17, so there's still time to jump in.