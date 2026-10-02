Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship for 1,000 paid nonprofit roles
Anthropic just rolled out the Claude Corps fellowship, a year-long, full-time program for early-career folks who want to use AI skills to make a difference in nonprofits.
If you're 18 or older and can work in the US you could snag one of 1,000 spots; the first cohort begins in October 2026, and later cohorts begin in January 2027 and August 2027.
Applications close July 17, so there's still time to jump in.
Training and mentorship with nonprofit partners
Fellows get hands-on AI training, support from a CodePath mentor, and resources like Claude token budgets.
You'll be working with big names like YMCA, Goodwill Industries, and some local groups, too.
Anthropic covers your salary for the year but doesn't promise a job after.
If you miss this round, applications will be open on a rolling basis for the next two cohorts, which begin in January 2027 and August 2027.