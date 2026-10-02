Anthropic launches Claude Corps fellowship paying $85,000 to nonprofit fellows
Business
Anthropic just rolled out the Claude Corps fellowship, a yearlong program giving 1,000 early-career professionals working in nonprofits a generous $85,000 salary to use AI for good.
The first group starts this October with partners like the YMCA and Goodwill Industries on board.
Claude Corps offers mentorship and resources
Fellows get more than just funding: they'll also receive mentorship, technical support, and access to resources through Anthropic's partners like CodePath.
If you're 18 or older, have up to two years of full-time experience, and can work in the US the application deadline was July 17, 2026; if you missed it, applications will be open on a rolling basis for the next two cohorts (January 2027 and August 2027).