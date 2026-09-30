Anthropic, maker of Claude, prepares IPO that could reach $2T
Business
Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is about to launch its IPO, and Wall Street can't stop talking about it.
If things go as planned, Anthropic could reach a $2 trillion valuation, making this one of the largest debuts ever attempted.
The IPO is also seen as a big test for how much faith investors have in the fast-changing world of artificial intelligence.
Companies delay IPOs amid uncertainty
Even with all the hype around Anthropic, many companies are hitting pause on their own stock market launches.
Oura just delayed its US IPO (joining Holtec and Bamboo Insurance), and several older filings are still waiting in line.
It's clear that economic uncertainty is making businesses think twice before going public this season.