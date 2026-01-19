Anthropic names ex-Microsoft exec Irina Ghose as India MD

Anthropic has picked Irina Ghose, who spent 24 years at Microsoft and most recently served as Managing Director of Microsoft India, to head its new Bengaluru office. She'll lead efforts to expand Anthropic's AI tool Claude across sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture—right as India becomes the company's second-biggest market.

Why does this matter? Ghose is all about making AI useful and trustworthy for real-world problems, plus she wants to boost support for Indian languages like Hindi and Tamil.

As she puts it, "India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale."

Her arrival comes just as Claude's popularity in India is taking off—downloads grew 48% year-over-year in September 2025.

Who is Irina Ghose? Before joining Anthropic, Ghose was a key force behind Microsoft India's push into enterprise AI for banks, hospitals, manufacturers, and government.

She left Microsoft in December 2025.