Anthropic Nasdaq debut prompts UBS to flag Indian IT opportunities
AI company Anthropic just made a splashy Nasdaq debut, hitting a $2 trillion market cap before being valued at near $1.8 trillion.
UBS says this could open up new growth opportunities for Indian IT firms in the medium term, as global demand for AI keeps rising, even if there is some short-term market shakeup.
UBS: midsize firms poised for AI
Aditya Chandrasekar, India IT Analyst at UBS, points out that India's midsize tech companies are in a great spot to help global businesses modernize and scale up their AI game.
There is also growing interest from international investors looking for stability after recent market ups and downs.
With both local and foreign funds increasing their bets on Indian IT, especially nimble midcaps, there is optimism about a strong rebound ahead.