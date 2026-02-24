Anthropic opens $6B employee share sale at $350B valuation

Funding insights

Details of the share sale deal

Anthropic's latest funding round, completed earlier this month, valued the company at a post-money valuation of $380 billion. The share sale deal will be with outside investors and not Anthropic itself. It is open to employees who have worked at the company for a minimum of 12 months. This strategy has become increasingly popular among startups as a way to provide liquidity to their employees without going through an acquisition or IPO process.