Anthropic PBC challenges Belagavi court jurisdiction in trademark dispute

Anthropic PBC, a U.S.-based AI company, is pushing back against a Belagavi district court's authority in its trademark dispute with local firm Anthropic Software Pvt. Ltd.

The US company says the case should happen where it operates or where the issue actually started, not just because the Indian company is based there.

Now, Mohammad Ayyaz A Mulla (director of Anthropic Software) has been asked to file his objections.