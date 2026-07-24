Anthropic PBC challenges Belagavi court jurisdiction in trademark dispute
Anthropic PBC, a U.S.-based AI company, is pushing back against a Belagavi district court's authority in its trademark dispute with local firm Anthropic Software Pvt. Ltd.
The US company says the case should happen where it operates or where the issue actually started, not just because the Indian company is based there.
Now, Mohammad Ayyaz A Mulla (director of Anthropic Software) has been asked to file his objections.
Anthropic Software claims ₹1cr losses
Anthropic Software claims the US firm copied its name and hurt its business in India, causing at least ₹1 crore in losses due to confusion.
Meanwhile, Anthropic PBC argues its brand has "tremendous reputation, goodwill and trans-border reputation in India" and points out that Mulla's team only filed for their trademark days after it announced plans to enter India, suggesting they were trying to block them.
The court's next move could shape how both companies do business here going forward.