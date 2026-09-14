Anthropic picks Nasdaq for IPO
What's the story
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude chatbot, is gearing up for a major initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq. The move comes as part of its strategy to raise funds similar to or even more than SpaceX's record-setting $86.3 billion offering in June. The IPO could happen as early as October, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Market impact
Anthropic's IPO could set a new benchmark for tech listings
The decision to list on Nasdaq would be another win for the exchange, which has already hosted four of the largest US IPOs this year.
This includes SK Hynix Inc.'s $26.5 billion offering in July and SpaceX's record-setting $86.3 billion offering in June.
Anthropic's potential listing could surpass these numbers and set a new benchmark in the tech industry.
Financial performance
AI start-up's potential valuation could reach $2 trillion
While SpaceX was valued at about $1.75 trillion, Anthropic's potential IPO valuation has been pegged at as much as $2 trillion. However, the final valuation remains to be seen.
The AI start-up is also on track to generate annualized revenue of over $65 billion based on its current performance, up more than sevenfold from last year's pace.
Industry debate
Concerns over advanced AI reignite IPO debate
As Anthropic prepares for its IPO, the tech world is also debating the risks of advanced AI.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said his company isn't looking to go public yet, given these concerns.
The discussion was reignited after a former Anthropic employee warned about possible catastrophic consequences from increasingly advanced AI systems.
Investor interest
NVIDIA's potential $10 billion investment in Anthropic's IPO
NVIDIA is reportedly in talks to invest up to $10 billion in Anthropic's mega-sized IPO.
The move could make it a major anchor investor and boost investor confidence as Anthropic tests public-market appetite for the huge valuations and funding needs of leading AI companies.
However, details of the discussions are still being finalized and may change over time.