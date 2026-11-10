Anthropic plans $90B IPO that could value it at $1T
Anthropic is gearing up for a massive IPO that could value it at $1 trillion.
They're aiming to raise close to $90 billion through a mix of public shares and private deals, selling 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each.
This move would put Anthropic among the most valuable tech companies out there.
Tech giants invest $26B in Anthropic
Major players like Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, AMD, and more are investing another $26 billion through a private placement.
This not only boosts Anthropic's financial muscle but also shows how closely AI startups and chipmakers are teaming up right now.
With run-rate revenue hitting an impressive approximately $81 billion as of October 31, 2026, and still climbing, Anthropic is clearly on a serious growth streak.