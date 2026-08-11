Anthropic plans fall IPO valued at $965B to reassure investors

Anthropic, one of the biggest names in AI right now, is planning a massive IPO this fall, possibly even bigger than SpaceX's headline-making debut earlier this year.

With a current value of $965 billion, Anthropic wants to calm investor nerves about tough regulations and cheaper Chinese competition.

The company's also betting big on new tech and plans to push into AI's healthcare and biology uses to tamp down the growing negative public sentiment around the new tech.