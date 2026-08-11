Anthropic plans fall IPO valued at $965B to reassure investors
Anthropic, one of the biggest names in AI right now, is planning a massive IPO this fall, possibly even bigger than SpaceX's headline-making debut earlier this year.
With a current value of $965 billion, Anthropic wants to calm investor nerves about tough regulations and cheaper Chinese competition.
The company's also betting big on new tech and plans to push into AI's healthcare and biology uses to tamp down the growing negative public sentiment around the new tech.
Anthropic logs over $47B annualized revenue
Anthropic pulled in over $47 billion in annualized revenue as of May 2026, with resilient demand for its Claude Code tool, even though there are some safety worries around Mythos.
This IPO could set the bar for other AI giants like OpenAI (which is eyeing 2027).
Plus, recent deals with SpaceX and Google show Anthropic is serious about locking down the computing power it needs as the AI race heats up.