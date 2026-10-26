Anthropic plans IPO after 1,300% revenue surge, $80B+ net losses
Business
Anthropic just announced plans to go public.
The twist? Their revenue shot up 1,300% in the first half of 2026 to $16.3 billion, but they are still facing massive net losses, more than $80 billion, thanks to the high price of building cutting-edge AI.
Investors split over Anthropic IPO risks
Investors are excited but also worried. Anthropic's filing flagged serious risks with AI, like cyberattacks and losing human control.
CEO Dario Amodei is urging a slower approach to keep things safe and regulated.
Even so, this IPO could be one of the biggest ever, if people decide the potential rewards outweigh the risks.