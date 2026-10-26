Anthropic plans Nasdaq IPO under ANT keeping founders majority control
Anthropic, the AI startup launched by ex-OpenAI folks in 2021, is heading to the Nasdaq with plans for an IPO under the ticker ANT.
The company pulled in $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026, but still posted a massive $80.7 billion loss, with $72.4 billion of that coming from changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes, derivative liabilities and SAFEs.
Its IPO setup also keeps most voting power with founders, so regular shareholders won't have much say.
Anthropic warns, hires experts, emphasizes safety
Anthropic isn't shying away from tough topics either: it openly warns that advanced AI could pose "catastrophic or existential" risks if misused.
Still, it's doubling down: hiring more experts and raising funds to keep pushing AI forward, while stressing that safety and oversight are top priorities as it grows.