Anthropic plans Nasdaq IPO under ANT keeping founders majority control

Anthropic, the AI startup launched by ex-OpenAI folks in 2021, is heading to the Nasdaq with plans for an IPO under the ticker ANT.

The company pulled in $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026, but still posted a massive $80.7 billion loss, with $72.4 billion of that coming from changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes, derivative liabilities and SAFEs.

Its IPO setup also keeps most voting power with founders, so regular shareholders won't have much say.