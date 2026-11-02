Anthropic posts $567 million Q3 operating loss ahead of IPO
Business
AI startup Anthropic just posted a $567 million operating loss for the third quarter of 2026, a big shift from last quarter's $974 million profit.
The main culprit? Sky-high computing costs as they get ready to go public.
Still, their revenue reached $17 billion this quarter, with growth slowing to 47% from 144% in the second quarter.
Price cuts cost Anthropic $600 million
Anthropic took another hit with $600 million lost to price cuts and discounts.
They've also locked in $895.4 billion in long-term computing deals, with about $69.8 billion due within 12 months of Sept. 30.
Even with these challenges, they managed an adjusted operating profit of $2.5 billion and are moving ahead with their IPO plans, aiming to price shares by mid-November.