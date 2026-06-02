Anthropic prepares October IPO near $1 trillion, Newsom-linked nonprofits poised
Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, is gearing up for a massive IPO this October, valued at close to $1 trillion.
Among its investors are nonprofits linked to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, like Omidyar Network and Ford Foundation.
With about 250,000 shares between them, these groups stand to pocket around $250 million if all goes well.
Anthropic ties shape California AI regulation
Anthropic's tech is already helping California's tax department and shaping Newsom's "Engaged California" AI regulation plan.
The IPO windfall might fund progressive projects backed by these nonprofits.
Plus, Omidyar and allies have helped train lawmakers on issues like algorithmic bias and privacy — giving them real influence over how AI gets regulated in California.
Critics worry this tight relationship gives Anthropic an edge in setting rules that favor its business.