Anthropic prepares October IPO near $1 trillion, Newsom-linked nonprofits poised Business Jun 02, 2026

Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, is gearing up for a massive IPO this October, valued at close to $1 trillion.

Among its investors are nonprofits linked to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, like Omidyar Network and Ford Foundation.

With about 250,000 shares between them, these groups stand to pocket around $250 million if all goes well.