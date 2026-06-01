Anthropic raises $65 billion Series H, valued at $965 billion
Anthropic just took the top spot from OpenAI as one of the world's most valuable startups, thanks to a massive $65 billion Series H funding round.
Now reported to be valued at $965 billion, Anthropic is making waves in AI research, with big-name investors like Altimeter Capital and Sequoia backing its rise.
Claude posts $47B annualized run rate
Its AI chatbot platform, Claude, is catching on fast, helping all kinds of companies boost their operations.
Annualized revenue run rate is reported to have shot past $47 billion.
With fresh funds, Anthropic plans to expand its tech infrastructure and bring Claude to more workplaces worldwide.
Anthropic partners with Amazon Google Broadcom
Unlike OpenAI's consumer-friendly ChatGPT, Anthropic is all about enterprise solutions.
It has teamed up with Amazon, Google, and Broadcom for major computing power, making Claude available on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, so businesses can tap into its AI wherever they work.