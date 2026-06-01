Anthropic raises $65 billion Series H, valued at $965 billion Business Jun 01, 2026

Anthropic just took the top spot from OpenAI as one of the world's most valuable startups, thanks to a massive $65 billion Series H funding round.

Now reported to be valued at $965 billion, Anthropic is making waves in AI research, with big-name investors like Altimeter Capital and Sequoia backing its rise.