Anthropic reports $33.24B revenue, $104B loss in 1st 9 months
Business
Anthropic just updated its IPO filing with fresh numbers.
For the first nine months of 2026, it pulled in a massive $33.24 billion in revenue, roughly a 1,200% jump from last year, but also reported a staggering $104 billion net loss.
Anthropic commits $895.4B to compute infrastructure
Ahead of going public, Anthropic is making huge investments, an aggregate committed spend of about $895.4 billion "substantially all of which is related to compute and infrastructure."
By adding more recent financials to its filing, it's aiming for transparency and showing investors it's serious about scaling up for what's next.