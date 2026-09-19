Anthropic's annualised revenue may top $100B this year
What's the story
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is projected to surpass an annualized revenue of over $100 billion this year, as per a New York Times report. The prediction comes as the company prepares for a potential IPO in November. The surge in revenue is largely driven by business customers adopting its AI software for coding and other workplace tasks.
Financial growth
Revenue run rate skyrockets
Anthropic's revenue run rate, a metric that estimates annual revenue based on shorter periods, has skyrocketed this year.
By the end of July, the company's revenue run rate had reached $65 billion, Bloomberg reported. This is a huge jump from just $9 billion at the end of 2025.
The rapid growth in revenue strengthens Anthropic's plans for a public listing.
Market debut
IPO plans in full swing
Both Anthropic and OpenAI have filed confidential paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO).
According to Reuters, Anthropic plans to start marketing its IPO by mid-October at the earliest. The company hopes to complete the listing just days before the US midterm elections in November.
Public perception
AI's potential dangers spark concerns
As Anthropic moves forward with its IPO plans, it is also dealing with growing public concern over the potential dangers of AI.
Last week, CEO Dario Amodei kicked off a fresh wave of calls from top AI firms to slow down the progress of future artificial intelligence models.
The move comes amid rising fears about the catastrophic harms that advanced AI could pose to society.