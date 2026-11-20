Anthropic's IPO could generate $156B for charity
What's the story
Anthropic's recent initial public offering (IPO) has not only made quite a few people extremely wealthy but also promises to be a major financial boost for the causes supported by the AI research lab. The company's Public Benefit Fund (PBF), similar to OpenAI's foundation, was allocated 5% of Anthropic's shares, nearly 850 million. At the current trading price of about $95 per share, this would give it an endowment of around $80 billion.
Fund allocation
Funds dedicated to AI research, UBI
The PBF's funds will be dedicated to research and initiatives aimed at maximizing the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) for humanity.
Its first commitment was a $200 million study on AI's impact on workers.
Anthropic has also hinted at possible future donations to philanthropic organizations or "direct distributions to specific populations," possibly indicating plans for Universal Basic Income (UBI).
Employee involvement
Employee donations matched by company
Anthropic's employees have also pledged shares to philanthropic causes of their choice, with the company promising a 3-to-1 match for longer-tenured employees and a 1-to-1 match for newer ones.
The firm's S-1 filing revealed that it had reserved over 550 million shares to honor pledges made before September 30.
Based on this figure, employees are expected to have pledged donations worth $23 billion, and the company's match on those would be roughly $53 billion.
Philanthropic impact
Total potential philanthropy could reach $156 billion
When combined with the PBF's endowment, Anthropic's total potential philanthropy could reach a staggering $156 billion.
To put this into perspective, Americans donated $617 billion to charity in 2025.
If all pledged funds from today's transactions are distributed to charitable organizations, it would account for about a quarter of all US donations made last year.