Anthropic set to raise $30B at $900B valuation

Investor participation

Funding round co-led by major investors

The funding round is being co-led by major investors such as Dragoneer Investment Group, Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Altimeter Capital. Each of these co-lead investors is expected to commit at least $2 billion to the deal. Anthropic's CFO Krishna Rao has been actively engaging with potential new investors over the last two weeks to secure additional funding for the company.