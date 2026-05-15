Anthropic set to raise $30B at $900B valuation
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is on the verge of closing a massive $30 billion funding round. The deal would value the company at around $900 billion, nearly tripling its previous valuation and possibly surpassing rival OpenAI in terms of valuation. The Financial Times reported that the deal could be finalized as early as this month.
Investor participation
Funding round co-led by major investors
The funding round is being co-led by major investors such as Dragoneer Investment Group, Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Altimeter Capital. Each of these co-lead investors is expected to commit at least $2 billion to the deal. Anthropic's CFO Krishna Rao has been actively engaging with potential new investors over the last two weeks to secure additional funding for the company.
Financial performance
Rapid revenue growth and valuation surge
The latest funding round comes just three months after Anthropic raised $30 billion at a valuation of $350 billion. Since then, the company has witnessed exponential revenue growth, with annualized revenues expected to soon exceed $45 billion. This is a massive jump from the $9 billion it reported at the end of last year, highlighting its rapid progress in the AI sector.