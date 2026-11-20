Anthropic shares tumble over 9% premarket after 17% IPO debut
Anthropic, the AI company everyone's been watching, saw its stock tumble over 9% in premarket trading, less than 24 hours after its IPO debut where shares jumped more than 17%.
The sudden dip has people questioning whether its valuation is really sustainable.
Investors question NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom valuations
It's not just Anthropic: other major AI and chip companies like NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom also saw their stocks slide this week.
Investors seem to be rethinking how much these companies are really worth as costs rise and the hype around AI meets some real-world doubts.