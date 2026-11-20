Anthropic shares debuted on the Nasdaq at $111.50, surging 34.3% above the $83 IPO price following its record-breaking $81.3 billion offering.

The stock pared early gains as trading progressed, closing its first session at $97.17 per share - still up 17.1% over the offer price.

The strong performance had raised hopes among investors that Anthropic's entry would breathe new life into the AI trade sector, which has been under pressure due to concerns over capital expenditure spending.