Anthropic falls over 6% in premarket as AI sell-off deepens
What's the story
Anthropic's shares fell by 6.37% in Friday's premarket trading, despite a strong debut on Nasdaq the previous day. The decline comes as part of a wider selloff in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, with NVIDIA and AMD also seeing their stocks dip. NVIDIA's shares dropped by 2.67%, while AMD's fell by 5.43%.
Market debut
Anthropic's impressive IPO and initial trading day surge
Anthropic shares debuted on the Nasdaq at $111.50, surging 34.3% above the $83 IPO price following its record-breaking $81.3 billion offering.
The stock pared early gains as trading progressed, closing its first session at $97.17 per share - still up 17.1% over the offer price.
The strong performance had raised hopes among investors that Anthropic's entry would breathe new life into the AI trade sector, which has been under pressure due to concerns over capital expenditure spending.
Sector challenges
Huang's resignation and AMD's stock plunge
The AI sector is also grappling with the fallout from former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's resignation. There are also concerns that sales of AI chips to Asia could fall as Washington tightens an export-control loophole.
Hunterbrook Media, a short seller, recently alleged in a report that firmware sold by chipmaker AMD had been found in US-blacklisted companies. This led to AMD's stock closing down over 7% on Thursday.