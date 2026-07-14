Anthropic STC sues San Francisco Anthropic PBC alleging trademark copying
Business
Anthropic STC, an IT company from Belagavi, is taking legal action against San Francisco's Anthropic PBC, claiming the US firm copied its trademark.
Founder Mohammad Ayyaz Mulla says his company registered the name first in India and that the similar branding has caused confusion and hurt its reputation.
Anthropic STC serves Hague Convention notice
The Indian team managed to serve a legal notice to Anthropic PBC through the Hague Convention, a pretty complicated international process.
Mulla called it a "significant procedural milestone" and says he's confident about getting justice.
The US company has denied the allegations, so now it's up to the court.
The next hearing is set for July 23, 2026.