Anthropic sues US government over Pentagon contract cancelation

Tech community is backing Anthropic in this fight

Anthropic argues this supply chain risk to national security tag is usually for foreign companies, not American startups.

Anthropic argues its rights are being violated and is fighting the label in court.

The tech community, from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, has rallied behind it, making this a big moment for how AI gets used (and governed) in the future.

An urgent hearing is coming up soon, so all eyes are on what happens next.