Anthropic sues US government over Pentagon contract cancelation
Anthropic, the San Francisco AI company behind Claude, is suing the Department of War and the White House after a $200 million Pentagon contract fell apart.
The trouble started when Anthropic pushed back against using its tech for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.
In response, the Trump administration canceled its deal and designated Anthropic a 'supply chain risk to national security.'
Tech community is backing Anthropic in this fight
Anthropic argues this supply chain risk to national security tag is usually for foreign companies, not American startups.
Anthropic argues its rights are being violated and is fighting the label in court.
The tech community, from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, has rallied behind it, making this a big moment for how AI gets used (and governed) in the future.
An urgent hearing is coming up soon, so all eyes are on what happens next.