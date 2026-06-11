Anthropic to provide Claude AI access to 50,000 TCS employees
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a global strategic partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating the adoption of AI technology in businesses worldwide. As part of the deal, TCS will become a Global Premier Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network and set up a dedicated business unit for joint industry solutions and deep AI expertise using the Claude family of models.
Deployment strategy
Internal rollout of Claude AI model
TCS plans to deploy Anthropic's Claude AI model to 50,000 of its employees across different functions such as engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales. This internal rollout is expected to help the company gain hands-on expertise before applying it on client projects. The partnership will also see TCS bringing its domain-led engineering expertise into the Claude Code ecosystem through reusable skills and plugins like claims adjudication and lending advisory.
Market expansion
AI solutions for heavily regulated industries
TCS and Anthropic will jointly offer AI solutions to clients in heavily regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, aviation, and telecom. These sectors have been slow to adopt AI due to accuracy and compliance requirements. The partnership also extends to several TCS businesses, including Diligenta (its UK-based life and pensions unit), which will use Claude to improve customer service.
Education initiative
TCS iON to offer AI learning, certification programs
TCS iON, which conducts over 75 million assessments annually in India, will offer AI learning and certification programs based on Claude models. K Krithivasan, CEO of TCS, said the partnership reflects their strategy to help clients become perpetually adaptive enterprises by turning frontier AI into transformation at enterprise scale. He emphasized that combining Claude with their industry expertise and large-scale transformation capabilities would help customers move faster to production.