Anthropic to provide Claude AI access to 50,000 TCS employees

Deployment strategy

Internal rollout of Claude AI model

TCS plans to deploy Anthropic's Claude AI model to 50,000 of its employees across different functions such as engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales. This internal rollout is expected to help the company gain hands-on expertise before applying it on client projects. The partnership will also see TCS bringing its domain-led engineering expertise into the Claude Code ecosystem through reusable skills and plugins like claims adjudication and lending advisory.