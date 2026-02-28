Anthropic to sue Pentagon over 'supply chain risk' label

Anthropic has announced its plan to sue the Pentagon over a recent ruling that classifies it as a supply-chain risk . The decision comes just hours after President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's technology. In a scathing Truth Social post, Trump called the company's executives "Leftwing nut jobs," further straining relations between the White House and major AI providers for the Pentagon.

Presidential order Trump orders federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's tech Trump ordered all federal agencies to "immediately" stop using Anthropic's technology. Those agencies that currently rely on its products have been given a six-month period to phase them out. The president alleged that Anthropic is trying to "STRONG-ARM the Department of War" into accepting its terms of service instead of following the Constitution. He further accused the company of putting American lives at risk with its selfishness and jeopardizing national security.

Contract concerns Pentagon pushed for expanded usage rights from Anthropic The Pentagon has been pushing for expanded usage rights from Anthropic, which the company's CEO Dario Amodei has resisted. He insists that the company "cannot in good conscience accede" to these demands. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously warned that if this refusal continues, it could lead to contract termination and designation of the company as a "supply chain risk."

