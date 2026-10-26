Anthropic to IPO on Nasdaq under ANT with Amazon, Google
Business
Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, is about to go public on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.
The IPO has major backing from Amazon and Google, with Microsoft as a key infrastructure partner and NVIDIA considering an IPO investment of up to $10 billion, all betting big on Anthropic's future in AI.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the charge.
Anthropic seeks $4B IPO, $30B valuation
Anthropic aims to raise $4 billion through its IPO, targeting a hefty $30 billion valuation: fresh fuel for competing in the fast-moving AI race.