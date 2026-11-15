Anthropic to list on Nasdaq this Thursday after $26B backing
Anthropic, a rising AI startup, is about to launch one of the biggest tech IPOs in recent years on Nasdaq this Thursday.
Backed by $26 billion from heavyweights like AMD, Google, and Microsoft, the company is stepping into the spotlight just as the AI industry faces soaring costs and unpredictable markets.
It's a bold move that could shape where AI goes next.
Anthropic lines up over $900B deals
Anthropic has lined up over $900 billion in deals for crucial tech like AI chips, cloud services, and data centers.
Anthropic alone has committed at least $110 billion with Amazon over 10 years, while Anthropic is securing chip supplies beginning in 2028, showing just how fierce the race with rivals like OpenAI has become.
Political shifts and market shake-ups (think NVIDIA's recent struggles) make this IPO even more of a high-stakes moment for everyone invested in AI's future.