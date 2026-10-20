Anthropic to set aside 5% shares for public benefit fund
Business
AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI are making headlines, not just for their upcoming IPOs, but for planning to give back in a big way.
Anthropic announced it will set aside 5% of its shares for a new Public Benefit Fund, pending shareholder approval.
OpenAI $1B pledge, Anthropic 20% shares
OpenAI Foundation is also stepping up, pledging $1 billion to build out its grantmaking capacity earlier this year.
Anthropic says it will dedicate 20% of its shares to address challenges like job shifts caused by AI.
As these companies prepare for some of the largest IPOs ever, it looks like tech philanthropy is finally getting serious.