Anthropic warns IPO faces risk from US government, AI doubts
Business
Anthropic, the AI company aiming for a massive $2 trillion valuation, just told investors its big IPO plans might face some turbulence.
The main worry? Tense relations with the US government and growing skepticism about AI could mess with operations and cost it serious money.
Anthropic faces FTC scrutiny, political pressure
While direct business with the US government is tiny for Anthropic, the real threat is political pressure and public perception.
CEO Dario Amodei recently met with Donald Trump as talk about regulating AI heats up.
Plus, the Federal Trade Commission is investigating several AI labs, including Anthropic, so all eyes are on how these tech giants handle things as they push ahead with their IPO plans.