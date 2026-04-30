Anthropic mulls $50B funding round at $900B valuation
What's the story
Anthropic, the company behind the popular Claude AI assistant, is considering a new funding round. According to TechCrunch, the firm has received several preemptive offers for fresh capital of around $50 billion at a valuation between $850 billion and $900 billion. This comes after Bloomberg and Business Insider reported earlier this month that Anthropic had received multiple preemptive bids at an $800 billion valuation.
Upcoming meeting
Decision on fundraise expected in May
Despite the interest, Anthropic has not yet committed to a fundraise. However, the company may struggle to resist the pressure for more funding. This could be its last private fundraising round before a possible IPO. A final decision on this round and its valuation is expected at an upcoming board meeting in May.
High interest
Investor demand significantly outstrips Anthropic's funding needs
The upcoming funding round is expected to be between $40 billion and $50 billion. However, investor demand seems to be much higher due to the company's rapid growth. One institutional investor willing to invest as much as $5 billion is still waiting for a meeting with Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao, highlighting the high interest in this potential funding round.
Financial growth
Anthropic's revenue run rate surpasses $30B
Anthropic recently revealed that its annual revenue run rate has surged past $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025. The company's run rate is now closer to $40 billion. A large chunk of this revenue comes from Anthropic's AI coding capabilities through platforms like Claude Code and Cowork.
Market position
Funding round could set new valuation benchmarks
Anthropic's last funding round was at a $380 billion valuation in February. If the company goes ahead with another fundraise at the terms described by TechCrunch, it would more than double its valuation. This would also match or even exceed that of its main competitor. In February, OpenAI raised a record-breaking $122 billion round at an $852 billion post-money valuation. On a related note, Anthropic has already seen its valuation skyrocket to an whopping $1 trillion on secondary markets.