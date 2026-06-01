Anthropic's Dario Amodei warns AI could halve entry-level white-collar jobs
Anthropic's Dario Amodei is sounding the alarm: he believes AI could take out one-half of entry-level white-collar jobs, possibly pushing unemployment up to 20% within 5 years.
Speaking at Davos, Amodei urged governments to step in with retraining and support programs.
He emphasized that tackling this challenge will need teamwork across political lines, saying, "We're going to find that ideology will not survive the nature of this technology. It won't survive reality," with attribution to the WSJ interview.
Anthropic valued north of $900 billion
Amodei's warnings tie into Anthropic's massive valuation north of $900 billion, which banks on AI reshaping the job market.
Right now, their research shows AI handles about one-third of computer and math tasks, so no big job losses yet, but Amodei says we shouldn't wait for things to get worse.
Some other tech leaders disagree with focusing only on replacement risks, but Amodei remains firm that large-scale action is needed as AI's impact spreads unevenly across regions.