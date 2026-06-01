Anthropic's Dario Amodei warns AI could halve entry-level white-collar jobs Business Jun 01, 2026

Anthropic's Dario Amodei is sounding the alarm: he believes AI could take out one-half of entry-level white-collar jobs, possibly pushing unemployment up to 20% within 5 years.

Speaking at Davos, Amodei urged governments to step in with retraining and support programs.

He emphasized that tackling this challenge will need teamwork across political lines, saying, "We're going to find that ideology will not survive the nature of this technology. It won't survive reality," with attribution to the WSJ interview.