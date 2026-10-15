Anthropic's Q3 2026 revenue jumps 45% to $16.8B, IPO speculation
Business
Anthropic, the AI company started by former OpenAI executives, just posted a huge 45% jump in revenue for the third quarter of 2026, hitting $16.8 billion, up from $11.6 billion last quarter.
This strong growth and adjusted profitability are fueling talk of an IPO that could value the company at more than $2 trillion.
Investors watch Anthropic over $8B losses
Even with all this momentum, Anthropic is still facing more than $8 billion in operating losses.
Google and Amazon are investors, but as Anthropic eyes going public, investors are watching to see if it can keep growing fast while managing these massive costs.