India imposes 5-year anti-dumping duty on key chemical from China
What's the story
India has imposed a five-year anti-dumping duty on a key chemical used in rubber and tire manufacturing. The move comes after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended it, noting that dumped imports were causing material injury to domestic producers. The new levy will be applicable on imports from China, the European Union (EU), and the United States (US).
Product
A look at the chemical
The anti-dumping duty on the chemical, known as 'Sulphenamides Accelerators,' ranges from $75 per ton to $1,748 per ton. The DGTR has recommended this levy as these chemicals have been exported at below-normal prices in Indian markets. This practice has led to dumping and material injury to domestic industries. The new duty will be applicable for five years unless revoked or amended earlier.
Extended levy
Extension of duty on aluminum foil
India has also extended the anti-dumping duty on aluminum foil imported from China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. This extension will remain in effect until December 15 this year. The move is part of India's broader strategy to ensure fair trading practices and protect domestic industries from possible harm due to a surge in cheap imports.
Additional duty
Anti-dumping duty on PET resin from China
In another move, India has imposed a $200.66 per ton anti-dumping duty on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin with an intrinsic viscosity of 0.72 deciliters/gram or more from China. This levy will also be applicable for five years.