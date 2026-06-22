India imposes 5-year anti-dumping duty on key chemical from China

Product

A look at the chemical

The anti-dumping duty on the chemical, known as 'Sulphenamides Accelerators,' ranges from $75 per ton to $1,748 per ton. The DGTR has recommended this levy as these chemicals have been exported at below-normal prices in Indian markets. This practice has led to dumping and material injury to domestic industries. The new duty will be applicable for five years unless revoked or amended earlier.