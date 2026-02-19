Anuj Gandhi takes charge as Jio's new CBO
Anuj Gandhi just took over as Chief Business Officer for Digital Entertainment Services at Jio Platforms.
He's now in charge of JioTV and JioTV+, which means he'll be leading everything from content planning to partnerships across teams—basically, making sure the apps stay fresh and competitive.
What this means for JioTV and users
Jio is pushing hard to stand out in the streaming game, and Gandhi's track record could give them an edge.
With his experience, expect faster rollouts of new features like Jio TeleOS and more big-name partnerships.
For anyone who streams on their phone or smart TV, this could mean better content and smoother experiences soon.
Gandhi's journey so far
With decades of industry experience, Gandhi has done a bit of everything—he started Streambox Media (behind DOR TV), held senior roles at Reliance Jio, ran DEN Networks as CEO, and was President at Set Discovery.
Even though DOR TV didn't last long, his mix of startup grit and industry leadership makes him a strong pick for this role.