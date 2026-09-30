Anuj Rathi set to become HSBC Mutual Fund India CEO
Business
Big change at HSBC Mutual Fund India: Anuj Rathi is set to become the new CEO as Kailash Kulkarni is expected to retire early next year.
Rathi, who's been with HSBC for over 21 years and currently leads their Securities Services, will work closely with Kulkarni to make sure the handover goes smoothly.
HSBC AMC profit ₹263cr AUM ₹1.44L/cr
HSBC Mutual Fund manages ₹1.44 lakh crore across 45 investment schemes, including favorites like the HSBC Liquid Fund.
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd made a profit of ₹263 crore in FY25, up 36% from FY24.