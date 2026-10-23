Anup Bagchi becomes CEO as HDFC shares near 52-week low
Business
HDFC Bank's stock is hovering just above its 52-week low, trading marginally lower at ₹693.15 on Friday after back-to-back sessions of sharp declines linked to an internal leak investigation.
Interestingly, over half of trading activity was buy orders, hinting that some investors might see a comeback ahead.
Kaizad Bharucha to leave by December
Anup Bagchi takes over as CEO on Monday, stepping in as the bank deals with a 30% drop in share price and ongoing internal scrutiny.
With Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha also set to leave by December, all eyes are on Bagchi to guide HDFC Bank through this rough patch and rebuild trust.