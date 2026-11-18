Anushree Verma says India must manage cloud and encryption keys
Just having data stored in India isn't enough, says Anushree Verma of Gartner.
At a recent IT event, she pointed out that even with big companies like Microsoft building local data centers, India still doesn't fully control its tech.
She emphasized that handling things like cloud management and encryption keys ourselves is key to becoming less dependent on foreign providers.
Anushree Verma backs sector specific AI
Verma thinks India should build up its own ability to manage and control technology, maybe through a hybrid model, especially as the country shifts more into research and development.
She also suggests focusing on AI models tailored for sectors like healthcare and finance instead of trying to compete head-on with global giants.
This way, India can grow strategically while keeping more control at home.