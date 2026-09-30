Aon 2026-27 study: employers seek specialized skills and more interns
Campus placements are getting a makeover: Aon's 2026-27 study says companies now want graduates with sharper, more specialized skills.
Over half of employers plan to hire more chartered accountants and company secretaries, and internships are a big deal too: 51% of firms expect to hire more interns.
Campus hiring peaks August and September
Most hiring happens in August and September, lining up with company plans to build skilled teams.
Salaries for new hires are set to rise by 2% to 7% this year.
For Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology graduates, the projected median TCC for the 2027 cohort at the seven IITs covered is ₹16.56 lakh, while MBAs from top IIMs still command about ₹26 lakh.
Financial institutions, global capability centers, and fast-moving consumer goods and consumer durables companies are leading the charge, especially for data science and engineering roles.