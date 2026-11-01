Apax Partners might allocate 10% of new capital to India
Business
Apax Partners is doubling down on India, with co-CEO Mitch Truwit announcing that Apax might invest around 10% of its new capital into India going forward.
Celebrating 20 years in the Indian market, Truwit highlighted India's tech talent and strong education system, saying these are big reasons for his confidence here.
Apax India returns over $10bn
Apax has already turned $4 billion into over $10 billion in returns from its Indian investments.
Now, it is focusing even more on sectors like tech, consumer goods, and healthcare.
Despite ups and downs with currency rates, Apax sees India as a long-term winner, thanks to its change management that helps businesses run smarter.