Apna report shows AI skills postings jumped 112.4% in India
AI skills are suddenly the hottest thing on Indian job boards; postings asking for them jumped 112.4% in just a year, says Apna's Bharat@79 report.
It's not just tech jobs either; roles like digital marketing, graphic design, teaching, and business development are all looking for people who know their way around AI.
Tier-3 postings up 30.6% Q1 FY27
Hiring is spreading fast to smaller cities: Tier-3 locations saw job postings rise by 30.6% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, with Guwahati leading at 48.4%.
Quick commerce companies are hiring more too, with job postings in the sector rising 60.3% year-on-year in Q1 FY27.
Gen Z is really stepping up; they made up 72.9% of job applications.
As Kartik Narayan, CEO of Apna's Bharat@79, put it, "India's employment story can no longer be understood through a handful of large cities. Opportunity is spreading into emerging markets, while AI is changing the skills required within everyday jobs."