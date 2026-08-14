Apna report shows AI skills postings jumped 112.4% in India

Hiring is spreading fast to smaller cities: Tier-3 locations saw job postings rise by 30.6% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, with Guwahati leading at 48.4%.

Quick commerce companies are hiring more too, with job postings in the sector rising 60.3% year-on-year in Q1 FY27.

Gen Z is really stepping up; they made up 72.9% of job applications.

As Kartik Narayan, CEO of Apna's Bharat@79, put it, "India's employment story can no longer be understood through a handful of large cities. Opportunity is spreading into emerging markets, while AI is changing the skills required within everyday jobs."