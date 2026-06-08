Apna uses AI to match blue-collar workers, aims ₹150cr revenue
Apna, a Bengaluru startup backed by Tiger Global, is using AI to connect millions of blue-collar workers in India with formal jobs.
With smart bots and automated job-matching, it's breaking down barriers like tricky verification and scattered hiring networks.
The goal? Hit ₹150 crore in revenue by FY27 while making job hunting easier for everyone.
Apna listings now majority white-collar
Apna's CEO Kartik Narayan says its AI tools are opening doors for first-time workers in fields like finance, retail, and logistics, even if you don't have a resume or formal experience.
Over half the jobs listed now are white-collar roles, showing more people are aiming for corporate careers.
Apna streamlines hiring, taps gig economy
At Apna's Kandivali AI center, job seekers practice interviews with voice bots in their own languages.
By streamlining recruitment and supporting workforce shifts, Apna is helping turn India's informal labor market into a more organized space, tapping into the fast-growing gig economy.