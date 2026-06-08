Apna uses AI to match blue-collar workers, aims ₹150cr revenue Business Jun 08, 2026

Apna, a Bengaluru startup backed by Tiger Global, is using AI to connect millions of blue-collar workers in India with formal jobs.

With smart bots and automated job-matching, it's breaking down barriers like tricky verification and scattered hiring networks.

The goal? Hit ₹150 crore in revenue by FY27 while making job hunting easier for everyone.