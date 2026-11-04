Apollo Hospitals July-September profit up 33.6% to 660cr, revenue 7,615cr
Business
Apollo Hospitals just had a strong July-September quarter, with profits up 33.6% to ₹660 crore thanks to more people coming in for treatment and higher hospital occupancy.
Revenue also rose 23% to ₹7,615 crore, beating expectations.
Apollo Hospitals plans 5,800 new beds
The company's core earnings (EBITDA) climbed nearly 29%, and its healthcare services brought in 23% more revenue, helped by a big jump in international patients and busy specialties like oncology and urology.
Looking ahead, Apollo plans to add 5,800 new beds across India over five years, including a major new hospital in Gurugram, showing it's betting big on expanding access to care.