Apollo Micro Systems defense and aerospace company secures ₹81cr orders
Business
Apollo Micro Systems, a defense and aerospace technology company, has received orders worth ₹81 crore from defense PSUs, state governments and private industries.
They have been around since 1985 and are known for building advanced electronics and weapon systems for India's defense sector.
Apollo Micro Systems order book ₹1,704cr
The company's order book hit ₹1,704 crore as of August.
In the June quarter, profits jumped 43% to ₹25 crore and revenue nearly doubled to ₹251 crore.
Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy says they are focused on working smarter and keeping up with what India's defense needs next.