Apollo Micro Systems to upgrade 500-kg bombs for IAF
Apollo Micro Systems just landed a major role with the Indian Air Force. It will be leading the upgrade of old-school 500-kg bombs into smart, precision-guided weapons that can hit targets over 80km away.
The announcement dropped on July 28 under the Defence Acquisition Procedure's Make-II category, marking a big step for homegrown defense technology.
IPREK uses NavIC 500+ units planned
The new IPREK system will use India's own NavIC satellite navigation, plus advanced guidance technology like electro-optical and infrared sensors, so it can work even without GPS.
More than 500 units are planned once trials go well.
Apollo's Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy highlighted how this project leans on Indian engineering and teamwork with DRDO.
Apollo Micro Systems developing anti-submarine vessel
Apollo Micro Systems is also branching out into underwater surveillance, developing an autonomous vessel for anti-submarine missions with the Indian Navy.
Future orders depend on how well prototypes do in trials and official approvals.